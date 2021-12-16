ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick Goes Off On Urban Meyer

Criticisms of former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer snowballed throughout his first NFL season in Jacksonville. And late on Wednesday night, those criticisms came to a head with his sudden firing from the organization.

Through a 2-11 season riddled with scandals and controversy, Meyer’s short-lived tenure will go down as one of the all-time coaching failures in NFL history — at least according to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

During Thursday morning’s episode of Get Up, the former NFL player/executive eviscerated Meyer with some strong words.

“This is the biggest failure of leadership, on the part of a coach, probably in the history in the NFL. At least in my time anyway,” Riddick said. “… He was handed and gifted an opportunity where he had free reign over an organization. Shad Kahn gave Urban Meyer everything he possibly could want to go ahead and restructure and rebuild his organization as he saw fit.

“What did Urban Meyer do with it? He made it about him. He didn’t make it about the team… As far as his career in the NFL, it’s over. It’s done.”

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has taken over as the team’s interim head coach as the organization begins its search for a new leader.

In their first game of the year without Meyer, the Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans in Week 15.