ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Lions-Rams Matthew Stafford trade over the weekend made some huge waves around the NFL world.

While the insertion of Stafford into a Sean McVay offense is certainly exciting, it may be time to pump the brakes a little bit on the 2021 hype. On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “Get Up,” former quarterback and current NFL insider Dan Orlovsky made a bold prediction for Stafford’s debut season in Los Angeles.

“I expect an Aaron Rodgers 2020 season out of Matthew Stafford [next year],” Orlovsky said.

Sure, Matthew Stafford is a top QB talent in the league. But, predicting an MVP-level season in his first year with a new franchise seems pretty outlandish right now.

In 2020, Aaron Rodgers absolutely lit up the NFL. Through 16 regular-season games, the 16th-year Green Bay quarterback collected 4,299 passing yards and led the league in both touchdowns (48) and completion percentage (70.7).

To match those numbers, Stafford would have to play the best season of his veteran career.

Orlovsky gave some interesting reasons as to why he thinks this is possible. He sited McVay’s “quarterback-friendly offense” (that struggled under Jared Goff) as the main reason Stafford will excel.

“Now you’re going to put a guy in there that’s a top seven talent at the position,” Orlovsky said. “A guy in there that has never been in this environment… He’s had a top 10 defense once in his career, he went 11-5 that year. He’s never had a run game, now he gets one of the top five run games in the NFL. You’re talking about taking a top seven talent at the position and putting him in one of the friendliest offenses in the NFL for a quarterback.”

This isn’t the only bold claim Orlovsky has made since the trade went down. After the news broke on Saturday night, the NFL analyst listed the Rams as his No. 1 Super Bowl contender.

Stafford, 32, is now heading into his 13th NFL season.

Let’s see if he can live up to the hype.