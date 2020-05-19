ESPN Analyst Names 2 NFL Teams With The Worst Offseasons

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell has published his 2020 offseason rankings, as we’re a couple of weeks removed from the draft and two-plus months removed from the start of free agency.

The 2020 offseason technically isn’t over yet, and players like Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney remain free agents, but more than enough time has passed to start giving out offseason grades.

Barnwell thinks two notable teams have had the worst offseasons so far. Unsurprisingly, the Houston Texans bring up the rear.

The Texans have had the worst offseason of any NFL team, according to Barnwell. Houston’s offseason is highlighted by its decision to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson and non-first round pick draft compensation.

“The Texans shouldn’t have traded away Hopkins, contract demands or not. The Falcons were able to satiate Julio Jones when he was three years away from the end of his deal by moving money around before handing him a deal with two years to go. And if you don’t want to follow that model, what was Hopkins going to do in a league in which the new collective bargaining makes it virtually impossible for players to hold out?” Barnwell writes.

Houston isn’t the only team with a bad offseason, though. Chicago has had the second-worst offseason, according to Barnwell.

The Bears’ 2020 offseason is highlighted by the trade for Nick Foles. Chicago also gave free agent tight end Jimmy Graham a big contract. Those aren’t the only bad moves, either.

“Graham can’t block, and he was anonymous during his time with the Packers. Chicago needed three voidable years to re-sign linebacker Danny Trevathan on a three-year, $21.8 million deal, which is like taking out a loan so you can help pay for that gym membership. There are still questions about what this team has at wide receiver and in the secondary, where it will likely need second-rounder Jaylon Johnson to start as a rookie,” Barnwell added.

Who do you think has had the worst 2020 NFL offseasons?

You can view Barnwell’s full rankings here.