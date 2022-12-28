ESPN Analyst Names 2 Potential Landing Spots For Derek Carr

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It appears the Las Vegas Raiders could be parting ways with longtime quarterback Derek Carr later this offseason.

The Raiders benched their ninth-year signal caller on Wednesday, seemingly preparing for a breakup at the end of the 2022 regular season.

So where could Carr be off to next?

ESPN NFL insider Dan Orlovsky has named two possible landing spots for the veteran QB in 2023.

The New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

Both the Jets and Panthers have gone through the wringer at the quarterback position over the last few seasons.

Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson clearly isn't the longterm answer in New York, leaving the Jets with backup Mike White and aging veteran Joe Flacco. The Panthers' failed Baker Mayfield experiment and inconsistency from Sam Darnold have also left the door open for a new quarterback option in Carolina.

Carr, a three-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 10th NFL season in 2023.

Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Raiders in this weekend's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.