ESPN Analyst Names Auburn's 2 "Prime Candidates"

We've reached the time of year when the coaching carousel starts to heat up.

One program that is looking for a new head coach is Auburn. It fired Brian Harsin a few weeks ago and is wanting to make a splash hire for this position in order to get back to being a contender.

ESPN is now reporting who the top two candidates for the job are and nobody should be surprised by them.

"It hasn't been a great past few weeks for either of Auburn's prime candidates, Lane Kiffin or Hugh Freeze," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Lowe wrote.

Kiffin coaches at Ole Miss, while Freeze is the head coach at Liberty. Both have long-term contracts at their respective schools but Auburn seems confident that it can land one of them.

"If Kiffin were to stay put, Auburn is equally confident in Freeze, who might be an even better fit for the job. Freeze's recruiting success in the SEC at Ole Miss, plus a long history of exciting offense and quarterback development will play well on the Plains. Besides, how many coaches have beaten Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons?" Rittenberg and Lowe continued.

Freeze beat Saban in 2014 and 2015 when he was the head coach at Ole Miss. He coached the program for five seasons before taking the same job at Liberty.

It remains to be seen if Auburn can poach one of these two coaches or if it'll have to go in another direction.