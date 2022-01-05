ESPN Analyst Names “Likeliest” NFL Landing Spot For Jim Harbaugh

Tuesday brought some interesting reports regarding the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, sources within both the Wolverines program and the NFL believe Harbaugh is “tempted” to make a return to the professional ranks

If he were to make this move, Harbaugh’s “most likely” landing spot would reportedly be with the Las Vegas Raiders. The now-collegiate coach began his NFL career as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders back in 2002.

The Raiders are without a head coach heading into the 2022 season following the firing of former team leader Jon Gruden.

Re: Jim Harbaugh/NFL situation @BruceFeldmanCFB reported, the Raiders are likeliest spot if JH wants to return to NFL. He started coaching career w/ Oak Raiders. Before Michigan, he and his wife lived on West Coast. I'd heard Giants job could have interested him if it was open. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 5, 2022

Jim Harbaugh has once again emerged as an attractive coaching option following his outstanding 2021 season with the Wolverines. Bouncing back from a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020, Michigan went 12-2 and earned a College Football Playoff berth and Big Ten title in 2021.

This wouldn’t be the first time Harbaugh made the jump from college to NFL. After a successful four-year career with the Stanford Cardinal (2007-10), the head coach led the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-19 record (2011-14) — including a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.

According to ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg, the New York Giants have also expressed interest in acquiring Harbaugh if the opportunity is open.

Do you think Harbaugh should stay in Ann Arbor or make his return to the NFL?