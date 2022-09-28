ESPN Analyst Names NFL's Most Underrated Offense

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Marcus Spears and Pat McAfee at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

This NFL season is still very young, but ESPN's Marcus Spears already likes what he's seeing from one particular team in the AFC South.

Spears responded to a tweet from Warren Sharp that asked people to name the most underrated offense in the league.

For right now, Spears' pick goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars found their identity on offense during Week 2, defeating the Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 24-0. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of-30 pass attempts for 235 yards with two touchdowns.

In Week 3, the Jaguars dropped 38 points on the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back James Robinson had 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Zay Jones also had a day, hauling in 10 passes for 85 yards and a score.

Next up for the Jaguars is a showdown with the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles. That'll be a tough test for Doug Pederson's squad.

A win on the road against the Eagles would absolutely change the narrative in Jacksonville, make no mistake about it.