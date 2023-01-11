ESPN Analyst Names Replacement For Mike McCarthy

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but the future of head coach Mike McCarthy is still a major question mark.

If McCarthy and the Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, will he still be the head coach? At least on ESPN analyst doesn't think so.

Former NFL player Damien Woody suggested McCarthy will be fired if he loses to the Buccaneers. He also thinks McCarthy's replacement is already on the team.

"If Mike McCarthy is one and done, he's done. ... Dan Quinn fits the mold perfectly...I think Jerry Jones would rather hire Dan Quinn than lose him to another team," Woody said.

The exact same thought popped up last season when the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the playoffs. However, owner Jerry Jones stuck with McCarthy for another season.

Earlier this week, Jones made it clear he doesn't plan to fire McCarthy if the team loses this weekend as well. And yet, analysts can't help but talk about his job security.