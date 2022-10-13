ESPN Analyst Names "Runaway" NFL Coach Of The Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody named his Coach of the Year five games into the 2022 season — and he doesn't think it's particularly close either.

Woody says New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is the "runaway" candidate to claim this year's award.

"Coaching matters more in the National Football League than any other league," Woody said on Thursday's episode of Get Up. "What Brian Daboll has been able to do with the parts that he's had on this football team has just been magnificent. He's, to me, the runaway Coach of the Year."

In his first year as an NFL head coach, many fans and analysts assumed that this would be a rebuild year for Daboll and the Giants organization. Instead, the team is off to an improbable 4-1 start to the season.

Coming off a solid upset win over the Green Bay Packers this past weekend, the Giants will look to continue their hot streak in a Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.