As the most recent in a line of great Manning quarterbacks, Arch Manning is one of the most highly-touted recruits in the country. With a 5-star rating and the distinction as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class, pretty much every school in the nation is looking to land the nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli.

Early on in his recruiting process, Alabama, Texas and Georgia stick out as the current frontrunners. But, according to ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg, one other team should be considered a sleeper option to roster the rising star: the Ole Miss Rebels.

“From a recruiting standpoint, schools mentioned most early on are Alabama, Texas and Georgia, with the sleeper being Ole Miss,” Rittenberg wrote of Manning.

Arch Manning and 10 other college football recruits in the Class of 2023 you need to know https://t.co/Sa4NlySISK — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 11, 2021

As of right now, the Rebels’ QB1 is returning junior and second-year starter Matt Corral. Backing him up is John Rhys Plumee, another junior returner. With both of these guys likely gone by the time Manning potentially arrives for the 2023 season, the only quarterback option he would have to beat out for the job would be incoming 2021 freshman and 4-star recruit Luke Altmyer.

While Manning’s incoming class is still a ways away, his other top options may be a bit more attractive at this point.

Over the next three years, the Georgia Bulldogs are already slated to bring in seven 5-star and 21 4-star recruits. Of those 28 top-tier recruits only two of them are quarterback options — 2021 5-star Brock Vandagriff and 2022 4-star Gunner Stockton — neither of whom rank as highly as Manning. If he were to join the Bulldogs’ already No. 1 ranked 2023 class, Manning would certainly send that group over the top.

With newly-hire head coach Steve Sarkisian at the helm, things look to be turning around for the Texas program — another one of Manning’s top options. As of right now, the Longhorns’ 2023 recruiting class ranks at No. 2 behind Georgia — solely due to the commitment of No. 2 running back Rueben Owens. With a proven-successful offensive scheme and elite talent around him, Manning could be the next great QB in Austin.

When talking about highly-ranked recruits, the Crimson Tide are almost never left out of the mix. While sophomore Bryce Young appears to be the next big thing in Tuscaloosa, he could be lost to the NFL Draft before Manning even steps onto the collegiate field. If he does decide to commit to Nick Saban and the Tide, Manning would likely have to compete for the starting job with 2022 5-star QB recruit Ty Simpson.

