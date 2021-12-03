ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark Names ‘Team To Beat’ In AFC

Monday night will feature the most consequential AFC matchup of the year so far.

Meeting in a clash of the AFC East titans, the 8-4 New England Patriots and the 7-4 Buffalo Bills will battle it out for the top spot in the division.

Heading into this primetime matchup under the lights in Highmark Stadium, the home-team Bills are slight 2.5-point favorites over the Patriots. But according to ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, Monday will be the night Bill Belichick and the Pats separate themselves as the “team to beat” in the AFC.

“This is a game tailor-made for Bill Belichick and the Patriots to win. This is a game that they go into fully confident,” Clark said on Friday’s episode of Get Up. “It’s the best road team in football. It’s a quarterback who’s not afraid to do what’s asked — and a coach who understands winning games when you may not have the most talent at the most important position.

“They’re going to take the mantle as the team to beat in the AFC.”

.@Realrclark25 thinks the Patriots will be the team to beat in the AFC come Monday 👀 “This is a game tailor-made for Bill Belichick and the Patriots to win. … They’re going to take the mantle as the team to beat in the AFC.” pic.twitter.com/lMuOqdpmDk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 3, 2021

Heading into the 2021 season, the Bills were heavy favorites to claim victory in the AFC East. But with the emergence of rookie standout Mac Jones and the Patriots, that title spot is now a race to the top. New England is the hottest team in the NFL right now with a six game winning streak, while the Bills have dropped three of their last six.

Depending on the results of the Ravens’ (8-4) matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots could jump into the top spot in the AFC with a win on Monday.