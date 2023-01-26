ESPN Analyst Names The 'Only' Reason Jets Hired Nathaniel Hackett

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets made the eyebrow-raising decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. But while Hackett does have an impressive resume/CV, one analyst believes there's only one reason the Jets really hired him.

On Thursday's edition of NFL Live, ESPN's Marcus Spears said that the Jets only hired Hackett as a way to entice Aaron Rodgers to accept a trade to their team. He asserted that Hackett's offensive ranking as head coach of the Denver Broncos last year doesn't justify him getting a job for any other reason.

"He led the WORST offense in the NFL last year. They did not hire him for anything other than saying 'Hey Aaron [Rodgers], we got your boy!'" Spears said.

While Hackett was pretty objectively terrible as head coach of the Broncos last year, Spears is dismissing the success he's had as an offensive coordinator at previous stops before his ill-fated job in Denver.

Obviously the Jets want Aaron Rodgers to join the fold, but Hackett has shown in previous stints with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars that he can get production out of teams that are completely devoid of talent.

But the NFL is a "what have you done for me lately?" kind of league and Hackett's job in Broncos ranks among the worst in league history.

If the Jets manage a trade for Aaron Rodgers, the hire might wind up being worth it. If they can't, they'd better hope that his 2023 season is more like his 2017 year in Jacksonville than his last year in Denver.

Is Marcus Spears right?