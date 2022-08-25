ESPN Analyst Names The Only Way To Slow Down Josh Allen

ESPN

It's no secret that Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

He had another outstanding season in 2021 when he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while also completing 63% of his passes.

Allen led the Bills to the AFC Divisional Round before they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He's set to play at an even higher level this season, even though opposing teams will be looking to stop him. ESPN's Ryan Clark thinks that the only way to do that is to keep him in the pocket.

"You want to keep Josh Allen in the pocket," Clark said. "Understand your rush lanes, don't get run on by the quarterback. Don't give him spaces to get outside the pocket because that's where he truly kills you."

In addition to his 4,407 passing yards, Allen rushed for 763 yards and six touchdowns off 122 carries last season.

He'll look to keep damaging defenses through the air and on the ground as the Bills try to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history this season.