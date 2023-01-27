ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Ryan Clark of ESPN speaks before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.

While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of his career. That bodes well for the Bengals' chances in the AFC Championship Game.

"Right now, he is Himothy Burrow, and we just have to accept it," Clark said. "When you're Joe Burrow and basically every large game or big game you've been in for the last four years you've won or you've played exceptionally well, you have to have that type of feeling."

In three starts against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Burrow has a 3-0 record. In those meetings, he completed 72.0 percent of his pass attempts for an average of 327 yards per game.

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs at home during the regular season.

We'll see if Burrow can lead the Bengals to another monumental win over the Chiefs this Sunday.