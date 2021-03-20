ESPN Analyst Names Potential Landing Spot For QB Nick Foles

The famous recipient of the 2018 “Philly Special” may be heading home this offseason.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremey Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently involved in talks with the Chicago Bears about a possible trade for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

While the idea of using Foles in a potential Carson Wentz trade is now dead, Fowler believes there’s still a chance the QB return to his former squad.

“I wouldn’t take a Nick Foles-Philadelphia reunion off the table right now,” the analysts said on ESPN Saturday morning. “Because a few weeks ago, when Chicago was looking to get Carson Wentz, they included Nick Foles in a potential package to Philadelphia. Now, Wentz ultimately went to Indianapolis. But those talks have been ongoing, they’re in place, all they would have to do this week is revive them. Philadelphia is looking for a high level backup, somebody to come in and support Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, Chicago is just looking to dump some salary right now. They’re in some cap problems, Nick Foles carries a $6.6 [million] cap hit that they could get off their books. I eventually think he’ll be traded, Philadelphia is an option for him.”

Heading into the 2021 season, the Eagles’ only option on the quarterback depth chart is rising second-year QB Jalen Hurts. While the former Alabama star showed some potential in his limited time on the field last season, he’s not yet preforming with the consistency of a seasoned NFL starter. Coming in as a high-level backup, Foles would be the perfect relief for Hurts as he finds his way in the league.

This relief position is certainly a scenario that Foles is comfortable in.

After Wentz tore his ACL late in the 2017-18 season, the NFL veteran came in and carried Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl victory since 1960. Logging a massive 971 yards and six touchdowns on an efficient 72.6 completion percentage, Foles well outplayed the expectations set in front of him.

During his 2020 season in Chicago, the experienced backup had much less success in his relief role. Taking over as starter for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4, Foles took the Bears on a disappointing 2-5 run before returning to the backup position later on in the year.

If a Foles-Eagles transaction does occur, this will be the third time the Philadelphia franchise has welcomed the ninth-year QB into their organization.