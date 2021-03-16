ESPN Analyst Names Potential Landing Spot For Zach Ertz

According to recent reports on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles have granted long-time franchise tight end Zach Ertz permission to look into possible trade destinations.

So far, a couple of potential trade partners have already been listed as the consensus frontrunners — most notably the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Bills insider Marcel Louis-Jacques, the upstate New York franchise is expected to engage in trade talks with the Eagles this offseason.

Zach Ertz is available for trade and I expect the Bills to be in the conversation — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 16, 2021

After three straight Pro Bowl seasons from 2017-19, Ertz had an uncharacteristic down year in 2020. Plagued with injuries throughout the season, the eighth-year TE collected career lows in receptions (36), yards (335) and touchdowns (1) through 11 games.

Hopefully returning at full strength in 2021, Ertz certainly has the potential for a bounce-back year this upcoming season.

As of right now, the brunt of the Bills’ tight end load is shouldered by third-round picks Dawson Knox (2019) and Tyler Kroft (2015). Through just seven starts in 2020, Knox collected 288 yards and three touchdowns. Adding a veteran presence in Ertz could help develop the younger Buffalo TE corps.

With wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and John Brown all combining for a staggering 3,559 yards through the 2020 regular season, Ertz could make the Bills’ top-three NFL passing offense even more potent in 2021.