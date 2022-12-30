ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game.

ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that.

Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff matchup.

"Georgia 42 Ohio State 20. Why are people overthinking this?" he wrote on Twitter.

Georgia is undefeated on the season with an average margin of victory sitting at 25.8 points per game. That being said, Ohio State's average margin of victory is just behind that at 25.3.

The Buckeyes dropped their final game of the regular season against Michigan. Despite that blowout loss, the Big Ten powerhouse still found its way into the College Football Playoff field.

With the Peach Bowl taking place in Atlanta, this weekend's matchup should be a quasi home game for the favored Bulldogs.

Can Ohio State overcome the odds and mount an upset, or is Georgia destined to repeat after last year's title?