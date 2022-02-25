ESPN Analyst Predicts “Breakout QB” For 2022 Season

ESPN analyst Kimberley Martin has named her “breakout quarterback” for the upcoming 2022 season.

During this morning’s episode of Get Up, she predicted New England Patriots QB Mac Jones will mount yet another impressive season in Year 2.

“I’m all in on Mac Jones in 2022,” Martin said. “Here’s the thing — he’s literally what we expected. He was a guy that’s going to come into the league and be one of the most pro-ready guys. You knew he could read defenses. You know he could process quickly. That’s something you can’t say for some of the veteran quarterbacks in the league.

“He will take another step. He will get better. He will be a very good QB.”

Which QB could have a breakout year next season? 👀 “I’m all in on Mac Jones in 2022.” —@ByKimberleyA pic.twitter.com/vImlnFfiso — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 25, 2022

Through his first NFL season in 2021, Jones separated himself as the best rookie quarterback in a stacked class. As an immediate starter, the former No. 15 overall pick mounted a 10-7 record behind 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on a 67.6 completion percentage.

While Martin believes Jones has what it takes to make another jump in 2022, she’s not so sure he has the star power to compete with some of the other up-and-coming talent in the league.

“The question is the ceiling,” she added. “Will Mac Jones ever have that wow factor where you watch a Joe Burrow, watch a Justin Herbert. That remains to be seen.”