ESPN Analyst Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play In 2023

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking for a new starting quarterback this offseason.

While he hasn't made his future plans clear, some analysts believe Tom Brady will not be back with the Buccaneers next season. Retirement is obviously on the table, but a few ESPN analysts have a different destination in mind.

During Friday morning's 'Get Up' three different ESPN personalities suggested the Las Vegas Raiders are the clear landing spot for Brady. ESPN's Ryan Clark explained the decision during the show.

The Raiders made it clear Derek Carr is not the future of their franchise when they benched him for the final two games of the season.

Would the team turned the keys over to a 45-year-old Tom Brady? That remains one of the biggest questions of the offseason, but it won't be answered any time soon.

Brady and the Buccaneers still have something to play for with a Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.