ESPN Analyst Predicts Worst Team In The NFL This Year

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Louis Riddick has a pretty bold take about a certain NFL team heading into the 2022-23 season.

Riddick thinks that the Chicago Bears will be the worst team in the NFL after going 6-11 last season.

This seems like a bit of a stretch considering that the Bears won six games under Matt Nagy last season.

They now have a brand new coaching staff in place and quarterback Justin Fields is only going to get better.

Chicago's defense is also expected to be good this season, especially if Robert Quinn plays the way he did last year. The star pass rusher finished with 49 total tackles (38 solo), 18.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The Bears are still clearly rebuilding, but they're still expected to take at least another step in the right direction this season.

If that doesn't happen though, there will be more questions for this franchise heading into the next offseason.