ESPN Analyst Releases Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 18: Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez (02) is chased by Oklahoma Sooners DL Jordan Kelley (88) during a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 18, 2021, at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's never too early to start looking at predictions for some of the games this coming weekend.

One of the top games of Week 3 is the Nebraska-Oklahoma game. This is a rivalry that goes way back (the two teams first played in 1912) and Oklahoma leads the all-time series with a 46-38-3 record.

The Sooners have won the last two in the series, though both have been decided by seven or fewer points.

ESPN's Bill Connelly has this as another one-score game and thinks that the Sooners will beat the Cornhuskers, 36-32.

This also goes in line with what ESPN's FPI has. The FPI gives the Sooners a 75.3% chance of winning this contest.

This will be the first game in the Mickey Joseph era for the Cornhuskers after they let go of Scott Frost on Sunday. They're coming off a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, which dropped their record to 1-2.

Meanwhile, the Sooners are 2-0 after beating the Miners of UTEP this past Saturday.

Kickoff for this game will be at Noon ET on Sept. 17.