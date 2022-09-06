ESPN Analyst Releases Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Two of the most storied programs in college football are set to face off in a marquee matchup this coming weekend.

Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will make their way to Texas Memorial Stadium for a highly-anticipated Week 2 contest against Steve Sarkisian and the up-and-coming Longhorns.

The opening line for this 2010 BCS National Championship rematch has the Crimson Tide favored by 20 points. ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly has a similar prediction for this matchup.

Connelly revealed a score prediction of 39-20 in favor of Alabama.

Both of these programs got off to strong starts in their 2022 seasons. Alabama kicked things off with a 55-0 blowout over Utah State. Texas produced a similar result, taking down UL Monroe 52-10.

The last time the Crimson Tide and Longhorns faced off in a regular-season matchup came all the way back in 1922.

This exciting matchup will kickoff at noon ET on Saturday.