ESPN Analyst Reveals His Early 2023 Heisman Trophy Pick

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy after a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Sam Acho has named his early pick for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

The college football broadcaster didn't go far to make his pick. In fact, he selected the player who took home this past year's award.

Acho is going with Caleb Williams as a back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner.

“I think Caleb Williams should obviously be the answer,” Acho said on ESPN. “Lincoln Riley consistently produces Heisman Trophy winners. Now you get another year in this offense, you’re gonna get more weapons. Everything you need, Caleb Williams has.”

If Williams were to win the Heisman again in 2023, he would make some major college football history. Former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only player to win the award twice, going back to back in 1974-75.

Blake Corum, Michael Penix Jr., Shedeur Sanders, Drake Maye and Marvin Harrison Jr. are among the other favorites to win next year's coveted award.