ESPN Analyst Reveals New College Football Playoff Foursome

Now that we're into October, we're starting to see some teams in college football separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

ESPN's Heather Dinich revealed her top four teams on Wednesday morning's version of Get Up and there weren't many surprises.

She has Ohio State at the top, followed by Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson. Some were a bit surprised that she had Clemson in her top four but she gave a good reason for it.

"I have Clemson over USC and Michigan because they just beat back-to-back ranked opponents in the Atlantic Division and they finally played a complete game," Dinich said.

The other three teams were preseason favorites coming into this season, but others exercised some caution with the Tigers after they had a down year in 2021.

So far, they're showing that they're a completely different team in 2022.

We'll have to see if her list changes once November rolls around.