ESPN Analyst Reveals Score Prediction For LSU-Florida State Game

Starting on Thursday night, the sports world will be blessed with five straight days of college football action.

Sunday nights are typically dominated by the NFL, but this weekend's Week 1 matchup between LSU and Florida State will be the primetime focal point of the football world.

ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly has released his predictions for several big-time college football matchups this week — including this SEC-ACC contest.

Connelly thinks it will be a closely-contested affair, taking the Tigers 28-24 over the Seminoles.

Connelly's prediction is in line with Las Vegas. Most sports books have LSU as three-point favorites over Florida State.

Neither of these two historically great programs are ranked heading into the 2022 season. The Seminoles opened up their season with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne in Week 0.

Sunday night's contest will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in LSU's Tiger Stadium.

This will be the Tigers' first game under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.