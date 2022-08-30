ESPN Analyst Reveals Score Prediction For Ohio State-Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Notre Dame-Ohio State game is the biggest game of the Week 1 slate.

Two top five teams in the country will be going at it in Columbus as both are looking to start the season off with a perfect record.

ESPN's Bill Connelly has revealed his SP+ picks for the first main week of action and has Ohio State beating Notre Dame by 12, 35-23.

This would have Notre Dame +17.5 hit for those that are looking to bet on the game.

It's going to be a tough game for the Fighting Irish to win, especially since the Buckeyes are loaded on both sides of the ball. They also have some unfinished business to attend to after they lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the final week of the regular season last year.

That cost them a chance to win another Big 10 title and a chance to potentially qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff from the Horsehoe will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and the contest will be televised by ABC.