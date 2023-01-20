ESPN Analyst Names Best "Player Playing Quarterback" Right Now

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Ryan Clark of ESPN speaks before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made an interesting about the quarterback matchup for this Sunday's game between the Bengals and Bills.

While there's no doubt that Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Clark believes there's no one right now playing the position better than Joe Burrow.

"Joe Burrow always seems to know exactly what to do against each team," Clark said. "He is, to me, the best player playing the quarterback position, not the best quarterback. He understands where the checkdown is, he understands where the holes in the defense are, he knows when to take sacks and he knows when to push the football and try to make extra plays."

Burrow finished the regular season with 4,475 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Bengals didn't receive a huge performance from Burrow in their wild-card win over the Ravens last Sunday. However, he deserves credit for not having any turnovers.

Burrow will need to be at his best this Sunday if the Bengals are going to defeat the Bills.

The Bills are slight favorites over the Bengals heading into this weekend. History tells us that Burrow thrives when he's the underdog.