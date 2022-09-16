ESPN Analyst "Scared" For Tom Brady This Weekend

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark believes Tom Brady could "take a beating" during Week 2's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Clark cited major offensive line injuries and a strong New Orleans pass rush as reasons why Brady could be in trouble on Sunday.

"Hell yeah! I'm scared for Tom!" Clark said on Get Up.

The Buccaneers got off to a rough start with offensive line injuries when starting center Ryan Jensen was knocked out of commission during the preseason. Starting left tackle Donovan Smith left the field with a hyperextended elbow during the first half the Bucs' Week 1 matchup and did not return.

As pointed out by Clark, the Saints play an "aggressive press defense" led by star pass rusher Cameron Jordan. The New Orleans organization is 4-0 in regular-season games against Brady since he joined the Bucs in 2020. The superstar QB had at least five combined turnovers/sacks in each of these contests.

Brady will look to break this streak as he and his team travel to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.