ESPN Analyst Suggests A Wild NFL Quarterback Trade

Carson Wentz has not been good this season, but the Philadelphia Eagles are not going to make a quarterback change anytime soon. Wentz has played well for most of his career and the NFC East franchise has invested a lot in him. He’s the guy under center for the foreseeable future.

That’s not what ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott wants to see, though.

The former NFL linebacker turned analyst made a wild quarterback trade suggestion for the Eagles if they lose their third game of the season today.

Scott wants to see the Eagles trade for former backup quarterback Nick Foles. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is not playing in Chicago, having lost the starting quarterback battle to Mitch Trubisky.

If the Eagles drop to 0-3, Bart Scott is asking the team to trade for Nick Foles

It’s a fun proposal, but obviously, that is not happening.

The Eagles are sticking with Wentz. The team signed him to a $100-plus million extension and will not give up on him this early.

But Wentz needs to start playing better – and fast.

The Eagles are set to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.

Now, if Wentz plays bad in this one and the Eagles lose, things could really get ugly.