ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: ESPN commentator Booger McFarland walks off the field prior to the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far.

The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.

Wilson's struggles extend past his play on the field. The veteran quarterback has reportedly lost some of his players in the locker room.

On Tuesday evening, ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland suggested that the Broncos move on from their starting quarterback in order to maintain a healthy locker room.

"I truly hope Denver gets their organization figured out. There are 70 other dudes on the team besides Russell Wilson, no 1 player is worth the culture of your entire team ,we are All 1 and if one doesn’t wanna be like the rest of us then the locker room doesn’t want you," he wrote on Twitter.

There are more than 100 million reasons why the Broncos don't want to make this call.

Prior to the 2022 season, the team signed Wilson on a five-year, $242.58 million contract with $161 million fully guaranteed. His dead cap would be $107 million next season if the Broncos chose to release him.

The Broncos are 4-11 as Wilson continues to struggle through the worst season of his NFL career.