ESPN Analyst Sums Up How The Big Ten’s Players Are Feeling

The 2020 college football season kicked off on Saturday night and it’s not hard to imagine how the Big Ten’s players, coaches and fans are feeling about it.

Austin Peay and Central Arkansas kicked off the 2020 season. The game was a good one, with the first play from scrimmage going for a 75-yard touchdown. Central Arkansas won the game, 24-17, to start the season at 1-0.

Big Ten fans took to Twitter during the game, expressing their frustration. The Big Ten is one of two major conferences to have pushed football until 2021.

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick summed up how the players and coaches from Ohio State must be feeling. The Buckeyes entered 2020 with Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes.

“Can only imagine the feelings of the players/coaches at Ohio State that are watching this game…,” Riddick tweeted on Saturday night.

Few programs in college football – if any – entered the 2020 season with higher expectations than Ohio State. The Buckeyes are coming off a devastating College Football Playoff loss to Clemson and surely would’ve been out for revenge this fall.

Unfortunately, the most Ryan Day’s team will get to play for is a Big Ten title and/or a Rose Bowl win. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 are considering seasons in winter or spring of 2021.