ESPN Analyst Thinks 1 Wide Receiver Should Be In Heisman Trophy Conversation

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 7: Helmet of the Tennessee Volunteers on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Razorback Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Volunteers 24-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There are a number of Heisman Trophy favorites heading into the final month of the college football regular season. But while quarterbacks Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are getting most of the love, one analyst believes that a wide receiver should be in the conversation too.

During Friday's edition of ESPN's First Take, college football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to be a part of the conversation. Dinich argued that some of the plays Hyatt has made this season are "jaw-dropping" and could be the difference-maker in Saturday's huge game against Georgia.

"The catches that he's making are just jaw-dropping, and the talent is remarkable," Dinich said.

Dinich pointed out that Hyatt has already broken the Tennessee receiving touchdowns record with four games to go. She believes that if he balls out against Georgia, he should be a part of the conversation with his quarterback.

That might wind up being a hard sell for the Heisman Trophy voters though. Unlike in 2020 when DeVonta Smith beat out his quarterback Mac Jones to win the Heisman, everyone is on-board with Hendon Hooker being the driving force behind the Vols' dominance this year.

Hyatt is having an amazing season and will deserve every accolade he gets. His 45 receptions for 907 yards and 14 touchdowns all rank among the best in college football and he seems like a consensus top receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But the Vols' season will be decided by how well Hooker throws and runs the ball. Right now, he's doing it at a Heisman-caliber level.

Crazier things have happened when the voters send in their ballots though. Perhaps Jalin Hyatt will receive an invite to New York City when all is said and done.