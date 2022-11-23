ESPN Analyst Thinks Lakers Guard Should Be Suspended

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 5: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game on October 5 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

During last night's nationally-televised matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley decked Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind as he stood over Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

Beverly was ejected from the game — but ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the Los Angeles point guard should get a greater punishment.

Williams feels a suspension is in order.

"I'm so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back," he said during Wednesday's episode of Get Up. "I don't think there's ANY room for somebody pushing somebody from the blind side."

This isn't the first time Beverley has pulled a stunt like this. Two seasons ago, the scrappy journeyman infamously shoved Suns point guard Chris Paul in the back.

Beverley doesn't regret last night's incident.

"Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don't get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I'm going to stand up for my teammate," Beverley said, per ESPN.

Suns star Devin Booker agrees with Williams. He's tired of seeing Beverley push people in the back.

"Pat needs to stop pushing people in the back," Booker said during his on-court interview after the game. "Push them in the chest. That's all I got to say."

The Suns won the primetime contest over the Lakers with a 115-105 final score.