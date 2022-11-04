ESPN Analyst Thinks Nets Need To "Do Right" By Kevin Durant, Trade Him

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter with an interesting take on Friday.

The former NBA center believes Nets general manager Sean Marks needs to "do right" by Kevin Durant and trade him away from Brooklyn.

"Sean Marks need to do right by KD and trade him and let that man go be great! He ain’t sign up for all this. Carry on…" Perkins wrote.

Perkins is referring to the most recent controversy surrounding Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Durant's star teammate is suspended for at least the next five games after he refused to take accountability for promoting a film containing anti-semitic tropes.

This isn't the first time Kyrie's antics have cost the Nets. He missed much of the 2021-22 season after he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Durant chose to team up with Kyrie when he signed a four-year contract with the Nets in 2019. KD issued a trade request earlier this offseason, but later rescinded that decision.

With Kyrie out, the weight of the 2-6 Nets falls squarely on Durant's shoulders.