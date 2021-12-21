ESPN Analyst Thinks The Lakers Are “Cooked”

There’s no question that the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rough start to their 2021-22 season.

With a 16-15 record on the year, the preseason title favorites now rank seventh in the Western Conference.

Much of these struggles can be attributed to some key injuries on the LA roster. LeBron James has missed a significant chunk of games with a variety of injury issues, and now superstar forward Anthony Davis will miss a notable stretch of his own.

AD suffered an MCL sprain during the Lakers’ recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be out for the next four weeks.

For some, this is just another bump in the road for a Lakers team that will get it together come playoff time. For others, this is the end for the team’s future title hopes.

Even if Davis is healthy, ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler thinks the Lakers’ postseason aspirations are “cooked.”

“I think the Lakers are done WITH Anthony Davis. They’re cooked!” he said on First Take. “Regardless if Anthony Davis comes back or stays back… it doesn’t matter to me.

“… I don’t see the Los Angeles Lakers winning a title this year no matter what happens with their health down the road.”

Los Angeles have a tough stretch of games ahead.

Tonight, the injury-ridden squad will take on the Phoenix Suns — the No. 1 team in the West. On Christmas Day, they’ll face off against the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.