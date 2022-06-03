ESPN Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe Celtics 4th Quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics entered the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors with a 92-80 deficit. But after outscoring the Warriors 40-16, they went from 12-point trailers to 12-point winners.

The wider basketball world was stunned by Boston's fourth quarter explosion. ESPN's Tim Legler had especially high praise for the victorious Celtics.

Appearing on Get Up this morning, Legler declared that Boston played a "perfect fourth quarter." He said that you can't play basketball better than they did over those final 12 minutes.

“A perfect 4th quarter. You cannot play better basketball than the Boston Celtics did for that 12 minutes," Legler said.

It was definitely a sight to behold in those final minutes of the game. Three Celtics players would finish the game with over 20 points while Jayson Tatum turned in a 12-point, 13-assist double-double.

Thus, in the span of one game, the narrative behind the NBA Finals has been spun on its head. The discussion has shifted from how Boston can possibly stop the Warriors to how the Warriors can avoid getting crushed by the Celtics again.

Steph Curry and the Warriors have two days to study the film and figure out how to avoid another late-game collapse.

If they can't, this NBA Finals might be a lot shorter than we all assumed it would be. And not in the way most thought.