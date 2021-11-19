ESPN Analyst: Vikings Are “Lock” To Defeat Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 2.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in this weekend’s matchup. But according to one ESPN analyst, the results of the game will shake out differently.

When asked about his take on the Packers’ and Vikings’ Week 11 matchup during today’s episode of Get Up, NFL analyst Ryan Clark called Minnesota an “upset lock” to take down Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay squad.

“On upset alert? Nah, this is an upset lock,” the former Pro-Bowl DB said. “… The Minnesota Vikings are a team that is better than their record.

“Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen — this is one of the very few teams in the league with two No. 1 wide receivers and an elite level running back… This defense can actually play well too. I think that the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers.”

Dealing with a toe injury that his held him out of practice all week, Aaron Rodgers may not be at 100% for Sunday’s matchup. But even if the reigning league MVP was fully healthy, Clark would still take the Vikings to win.

“It’s not even about Aaron Rodgers’ toe. It’s about the Minnesota Vikings and the type of team that they could be,” he said. “… I look at the Minnesota Vikings as a team that’s a threat to get better as the season closes down, become a playoff team and actually make some noise.

“This could be the week that it starts against a division rival.”

The Vikings (4-5) will kickoff against the Packers (8-2) in U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.