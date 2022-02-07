ESPN Analyst Would Be ‘Shocked’ If Aaron Rodgers Leaves

It remains unclear what the next chapter of Aaron Rodgers NFL career will look lke. But if you ask ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, the soon-to-be four-time MVP would be best served staying in Green Bay.

Telling “Get Up” colleagues he would be “shocked” to see Aaron Rodgers in another uniform.

“I think Aaron realizes just how good of a football team they are,” Orlovsky explained Monday. “I think Aaron realizes how good of a scheme fit that he has within Matt LaFleur’s system… And I just think Aaron understands and believes the best path, or the most likely path for a Super Bowl is to stay right where he is.”

.@danorlovsky7 says he would be "shocked" if Aaron Rodgers decided to leave Green Bay. "I just think Aaron understands and believes the best path, or the most likely path for a Super Bowl is to stay right where he is." pic.twitter.com/XZQMQskotF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 7, 2022

The ESPN analyst also pushed for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst to sacrifice some of the future for right now. Saying Green Bay has done a good job building a team for the coming years. But it’s time to go all-in and try to capture a championship.

It’s been over a decade since Aaron Rodgers won his last Super Bowl in 2011. Since then, the Packers have won a lot of games, but continue to come-up short come playoff time.

A-Rod’s rumored to be linked to the Broncos, Steelers and even Titans. However, those locations are no more than speculation for the time being.