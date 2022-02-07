ESPN Analyst’s Comment On Russell Wilson Going Viral

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks had down-year this year, but he still posted respectable numbers after fighting back from injury. And he still throws one of the prettiest balls in the league.

However, on Monday, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark seems to have had enough of the Russ talk. Claiming the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is not an all-time great.

“Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB,” Clark exclaimed. “He’s never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl.”

—@Realrclark25 😳 pic.twitter.com/ENeRNqbQDn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 7, 2022

Clark has been excellent since transitioning into television. But, this doesn’t appear to be the hill one would want to die on.

Russell Wilson certainly isn’t perfect, but Russ still possesses one of the most unique skillsets ever and continues to display all-time intangibles. Few quarterbacks have had the kind of success Wilson has on the stat sheet, in the win column, or with the eye test.

More likely than not, Wilson will one day be wearing a gold jacket in Canton. And any team would be lucky to have him behind center in their pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.