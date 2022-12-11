ESPN Analyst's Message For Kellen Moore Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17: Linebacker Tedy Bruschi #54 of the New England Patriots watches play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 17, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Tedy Bruschi doesn't like one aspect of Kellen Moore's offense.

Bruschi, who's a former New England Patriots linebacker, spoke about the Dallas Cowboys offense on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and thinks that the more they throw, the worse the offense is.

"Kellen Moore, the more times he decides to throw [with] Dak Prescott and look good so he can get a head coaching job is the detriment to the Dallas Cowboys," Bruschi said. "I'm telling you right now: The more Dak throws, the more cause for error."

Bruschi also said that he thinks the Cowboys should run the ball more since they have two defacto number-one running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

While Bruschi is entitled to his opinion, the Cowboys have had the top-rated offense in the league since Prescott came back from his thumb injury. They've been averaging over 30 points per game this season and have scored 40+ points in three of their last five games.

As long as the unit keeps humming, Moore will keep doing what works.