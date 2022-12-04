ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Michael Barrett #23 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the University of Michigan Flag after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 45-23 over the Ohio State Buckeyes and clinched the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups.

Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.

Michigan was the underdog heading into that game but that's not going to be the case for this season. The Wolverines are the favorites heading into this matchup and were picked by numerous ESPN analysts to beat the Horned Frogs during Sunday's CFP show on the network.

All four of David Pollack, Jesse Palmer, Joey Galloway, and Greg McElroy picked the Wolverines to win, per Saturday Tradition. They all like how the Wolverines can run the ball and think that their physicality will be too much.

That contest is set to take place on Dec. 31 with the winner advancing to the National Championship Game on Jan. 9.

We'll have to see if all four analysts' predictions turn out right in the end.