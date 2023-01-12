ESPN Analyst's Story About His Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 20: A detail view of a microphone is seen with an ESPN logo on it during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN broadcaster Jimmy Dykes was on the call for last night's SEC hoops matchup between No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Arkansas.

Before the game came to a close, Dykes shared a story about his college days in Fayetteville.

The former Razorback student met his now-wife in Bud Walton Arena and later proposed to her on the centercourt logo.

"Guess where I asked my wife to marry me? On the pig at half-court. We met in Bud Walton Arena..." Dykes said with just over a minute remaining in the game.

"I can tell you if I had asked my wife to marry me on a pig logo... the answer would've been a swift 'no,'" his broadcasting partner Jay Bilas responded.

"That is a very romantic spot for me," Dykes fired back.

Take a look at the viral story here:

Unfortunately for Dykes, his trip down memory lane wasn't capped off by a win for the Razorbacks. Alabama ultimately claimed victory at Bud Walton with an 84-69 final score.