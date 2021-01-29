ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Trade For QB Deshaun Watson

Ever since reports surfaced that Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, the NFL world has exploded into a frenzy of trade speculation.

Now that the superstar quarterback has officially requested a trade, that speculation only intensifies.

The flurry of potential landing spots continued with Friday morning’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN. NFL insider and former QB Dan Orlovsky believes one team should make a heavy push for Watson.

“If I was Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants, I would take Daniel Jones, I would take Saquon Barkley and I would take three first-round picks, and I would call Houston,” Orlovsky said.

No matter who trades for Watson this offseason, it will likely be the biggest move the NFL has seen in years. While acquiring Watson is going to take a great deal of capital, Orlovsky believes it’s a risk the Giants should be willing to take.

“As a general manager in this moment, if you ever were going to take a swing — this is the swing to take,” Orlovsky said. “As a general manger, the last thing you want to do is look back with regret that ‘we didn’t try hard enough,’ that ‘we didn’t throw in one extra first rounder.’ That’s the type of player and person that you’re going to get with Deshaun Watson.”

Since joining New York in 2018, GM Dave Gettleman has led the Giants to a wildly disappointing 15-33 record. Despite having some young talent on the squad, it’s clearly time to make a major change in the organization.

Orlovsky believes this could be a make or break moment for the third-year GM.

“Who as a general manager is going to get creative?” Orlovsky said. “How creative are they going to get to get one of the best players in the NFL? This is the time you can make your career as a general manager.”

Despite a disappointing 4-12 record for the Texans in 2020, Watson had the best statistical season of his career. Through 16 games, the top-tier QB threw for a league-leading 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

It’s fair to say the Giants won’t be the only team gunning for this superstar talent.