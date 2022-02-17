ESPN Analyst’s Top 5 Quarterbacks List Is Getting Crushed

ESPN’s Sam Acho, the brother of FS1’s Emmanuel Acho, is getting crushed for his latest top-five quarterbacks list. Why? It doesn’t include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Acho currently believes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the best in the NFL. He’s followed by Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s right – no Mahomes.

A year or two ago, people were legitimately saying Mahomes would end up being the best quarterback of all-time. Now, the buzz has died off a bit. But Acho saying Mahomes isn’t a top-five NFL quarterback in the league right now is absolutely ridiculous.

ESPN’s Harry Douglas, who joined Acho during the segment, is at a loss for words. Take a look.

Football fans aren’t happy. Patrick Mahomes belongs on the list.