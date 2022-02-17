ESPN Analyst’s Top 5 Quarterbacks List Is Getting Crushed

ESPN’s Sam Acho, the brother of FS1’s Emmanuel Acho, is getting crushed for his latest top-five quarterbacks list. Why? It doesn’t include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Acho currently believes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the best in the NFL. He’s followed by Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s right – no Mahomes.
A year or two ago, people were legitimately saying Mahomes would end up being the best quarterback of all-time. Now, the buzz has died off a bit. But Acho saying Mahomes isn’t a top-five NFL quarterback in the league right now is absolutely ridiculous.
ESPN’s Harry Douglas, who joined Acho during the segment, is at a loss for words. Take a look.
.@HDouglas83 cannot believe @TheSamAcho's top 5 NFL QBs list 😅 pic.twitter.com/Nh85gSGk4N
— First Take (@FirstTake) February 17, 2022
Football fans aren’t happy. Patrick Mahomes belongs on the list.
“So Patrick Mahomes isn’t on the list but he beat the guy that is number 1, number 2 is in his division and didn’t make the playoffs at all,” one fan tweeted. “Mahomes has already been to 2 Super Bowls and 4 straight championship games. The hell kinda list is this??”
“Mahomes as been to 4 straight AFC title games to start career. But Allen and Herbert are both 1 and 2. Yeah okay,” another fan wrote on Twitter.
It’s worth noting Acho’s argument was solely based on Mahomes’ performance this season, which was a bit of a disappointment at times. Still, it’s hard to justify putting a quarterback like Matthew Stafford on a top-five list and not including Mahomes.
What do you think of Acho’s list?