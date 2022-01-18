ESPN Announced Significant NBA Reporter Hire Today

ESPN has hired Kendra Andrews to its team as an NBA reporter and she’ll be making her debut later today.

Andrews will be on NBA Today at 3 p.m. ET, which is hosted by her sister Malika.

Andrews will be covering the Golden State Warriors for ESPN.com, plus appear on multiple network news and information platforms.

ESPN welcomes NBA reporter Kendra Andrews Kendra makes her @espn debut Tuesday on NBA Today, hosted by her sister, Malika Andrews 🗞 More on @kendra__andrews and @malika_andrews in the San Jose Mercury News: https://t.co/l8pv8ruWTg 🏀 Press Release: https://t.co/BDwuQOAznf pic.twitter.com/Fx5pWwrLQt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 18, 2022

Per the press release, it’s a multi-year agreement and Andrews is also thrilled to join the network to cover the Warriors.

“I’m excited and so grateful to be joining ESPN and this talented team of journalists,” Andrews said. “Growing up in Oakland, I understand how important the Warriors and the NBA are to the Bay Area. I’m looking forward to sharing their stories as they continue an already thrilling season.”

Before joining ESPN, Andrews worked for NBC Sports Bay Area and was the Warriors reporter there. She’s also covered the Denver Nuggets for The Athletic.