ESPN Announcer Apologizes For Inaccurate Comment About Tennessee Baseball Player

ESPN announcer Troy Eklund issued an on-air apology to Tennessee baseball player Evan Russell during Saturday's coverage of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Eklund previously reported Russell was removed from the Volunteers' lineup because of a failed drug test.

“It was pretty crazy, failed a drug test so Evan Russell is suspended for the rest of the season," said Eklund, via Knox News. "So Tennessee is going to have the whole rest of the team tested tomorrow, or the NCAA is. So it’s going to be interesting to see if that’s just a one-player thing or throughout that is going through that whole entire program. Performance enhancing drugs is what it was said."

Tennessee quickly refuted Eklund's report with a blunt statement.

"Evan Russell's absence last night had nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA, or SEC rules," Tennessee said. "We have been in contact with ESPN and they are aware of the situation regarding last night's comments made on their broadcast. ESPN is handling the situation and we are expecting a public apology from them later today."

Eklund has since issued an apology for his report.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to Tennessee's Evan Russell and the Volunteer program for inaccurate, unsourced information I used Friday night during the Stillwater Regional."

Tennessee will take on Campbell on Saturday night.