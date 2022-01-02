ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night.

Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Corral, a top NFL Draft prospect, could have opted out of the Sugar Bowl. Many players whose teams are not in the College Football Playoff will opt out of the bowl game to preserve their health heading into NFL Draft season. Corral, though, said he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl, so he did.

Unfortunately, Corral suffered an injury early in the contest. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is, though it looked bad.

After leaving the game injured, an emotional Matt Corral returned to the sideline on crutches to support his team❤️ pic.twitter.com/faN1DOAAxK — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2022

There’s been a lot of talk on social media about players opting out of bowl games. While many are in favor of it, understanding the kind of money that’s on the line, some – like Kirk Herbstreit – are critical.

ESPN college football announcer Joe Tessitore is facing criticism for saying that Corral did things the right way.

Joe Tessitore defending college football and saying Matt Corral “did it the right way” while Corral is emotional on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/txewxvZQ7i — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 2, 2022

College football fans have taken to social media to react.

Matt Corral's on the sidelines on crutches with red eyes, and all Tessitore can talk about is how risking a career ending injury is "doing it the right way." You can celebrate Corral's toughness – which was never in doubt – without disparaging other players. Absolutely shameful. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2022

“He’s doing it the right way” – Tessitore. It’s such a gross shot at guys that did it THEIR right way. Corral wanted to play, that’s awesome. Other guys thought moving forward and prepping the draft was best for them, that’s awesome. These comments are 🤮!pic.twitter.com/KD94NBSoY0 https://t.co/Ph90TfQjC3 — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) January 2, 2022

Joe Tessitore trying to turn this Corral injury into some inspirational rallying cry is very weird. — Dan Sostek (@dan_sostek) January 2, 2022

Please, Joe Tessitore, shut up. — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) January 2, 2022

Baylor is leading Ole Miss, 7-0.

The game is airing on ESPN.