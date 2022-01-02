The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

Matt Corral in the Sugar Bowl.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Matt Corral #2 of the Mississippi Rebels is looked over by a trainer after being injured against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night.

Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Corral, a top NFL Draft prospect, could have opted out of the Sugar Bowl. Many players whose teams are not in the College Football Playoff will opt out of the bowl game to preserve their health heading into NFL Draft season. Corral, though, said he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl, so he did.

Unfortunately, Corral suffered an injury early in the contest. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is, though it looked bad.

There’s been a lot of talk on social media about players opting out of bowl games. While many are in favor of it, understanding the kind of money that’s on the line, some – like Kirk Herbstreit – are critical.

ESPN college football announcer Joe Tessitore is facing criticism for saying that Corral did things the right way.

College football fans have taken to social media to react.

Baylor is leading Ole Miss, 7-0.

The game is airing on ESPN.

