One of the fastest-rising and most-respected announcers at ESPN is officially leaving the company for FOX.

Adam Amin, who joined ESPN in 2011 at 24 years of age, is leaving the Worldwide Leader for one of their rivals. The New York Post reported earlier this month that Amin had agreed to a deal with FOX. He’ll be calling college football or the NFL for the network.

“Fox feels it has added young depth behind Joe Buck, Kevin Burkhardt and Gus Johnson with Amin joining 32-year-old Joe Davis in its stable,” Andrew Marchand of The Post reported on May 8.

Amin, 33, has officially confirmed his departure from ESPN. The broadcaster released a heartfelt thank you message on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The now-former ESPN announcer revealed that he’s made four donations to The V Foundation in honor of his time at the network and the colleagues he had.

“A traditional broadcast sign-off seems appropriate here…so far all my teammates and for all of you, thanks for nine great years. It has been a privilege,” he wrote. “SportsCenter is next.”

A thank you note to my @ESPN family, if you’d be so kind as to indulge my ego for a moment. pic.twitter.com/f0YsfOcSpx — Adam Amin (@adamamin) May 27, 2020

Amin will be deeply missed at ESPN, but we’ll still get to hear him calling football games this fall. He’s expected to be a major part of FOX’s NFL or college football coverage.