ESPN Announcer's Reaction To Fake Field Goal Is Going Viral

The wider college football world might have missed the Furman-Elon game in the FCS playoffs last weekend. But while the game itself wasn't exactly an instant classic, an announcer's reaction to one play was.

At one point in the game, Elon lined up for a field goal trailing 14-3. But it was instead a fake toss to kicker Skylar Davis - who promptly got destroyed on a tackle by Furman cornerback Travis Blackshear.

On the call were James Westling and Forrest Conoly, and Conoly couldn't help but find it too funny to contain. As he described how silly the scene was, he couldn't stop laughing.

"You throw it out to the little guy and he's trying to grab it and oh my goodness Furman lit him up on that trick play. Travis Blackshear, that's one for the books. That's the one where you go to the media department, you get some still shots, you put that up in the athletic center. That's one of the all-time great hits in the Furman program right there ladies and gentlemen," Conoly said, while laughing.

"That commentator was having the time of his life talking about that hit," one user said in the YouTube replies.

"The announcer repeatedly referring to him as “lil guy” hurt more than that hit," wrote another.

"FCS announcers give me life," a third wrote.

Skylar Davis and Travis Blackshear certainly won't forget that moment anytime soon.