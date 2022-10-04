ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 14: ESPN analyst Hubie Brown looks on prior to the game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nuggets defeated the 76ers 114-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown.

And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity).

Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown, at age 89, will call 15 NBA games for ESPN this season. A broadcasting icon."

Brown joined ABC back in 2004 after a brief return to coaching. His coaching career spans all the way back to the ABA where he won a championship in 1975 with the Kentucky Colonels.

Hubie spent 15 seasons on the NBA sideline, leading the Knicks, Hawks and Grizzlies. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 as a contributor to the game.

The two-time Emmy nominated analyst is beloved by viewers and fans for his terrific insight and breakdowns on a play-to-play basis.

Looking forward to hearing him on the call for what should be another great season of NBA basketball.